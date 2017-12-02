Congressman Dan Kildee comes to Flint to talk about tax reform

"No one seen the whole thing yet. Someone held it up and said you can't even read it," said Robert Decoe, a Mid-Michigan resident.

Decoe is not happy about Senate passing a massive republican lead tax bill.

"It's a bad bill," Decoe said. "$1.5 trillion dollars you're going to take out and put it in the deficit? No!"

Decoe joined hundreds of other Democrats in Flint on Nov 2. Congressman Dan Kildee held an event called "Lunch and Listen".

Rita Vater-Darton, another Mid-Michigan resident, came to talk with Democratic lawmakers about what's happening on Capitol Hill.

"I'm just concerned about losing things that we worked so hard to keep," said Vater-Darnton

Kildee joined Democratic National Committee Deputy Chair, Keith Ellison.

The congressman says the bill will raise taxes for the Michigan middle class.

"The only thing we know about it so far is that a big tax break for not small business but for corporations and people who are the super wealthy," Kildee said. "Most of the benefit goes to the 1 percent."

The congressman says he'll keep pushing against this bill. Since the house recently approved a different version of the tax cut bill, Congress will have to come to an agreement before the tax cuts move forward.

Kildee hopes to stop the bill from going that far.

"So the two versions of the bill the house and senate bill that they're going to try to knock out hopefully we can stop them," Kildee said. "Then we need to start again and not give up and do a right in a way that's transparent."

TV 5 reached out to the Republican National Committee. They tell us that Michiganders would benefit from these sweeping tax cuts.

Decoe said he still wonders who the cuts will affect things like healthcare and employment.

"The only way they're going to balance the budget is to take it away from Medicare, Medicaid, schools, and police officers," Decoe said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.