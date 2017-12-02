Mott Community College helps capture the holiday with free photo portraits

The Turner family is all smiles for their annual holiday photos.

“They love taking pictures,” said Michelle Turner, a mother from Flint.

Turner is a mother of three happy kids ages 4 to 14.

As they get older, she wants to make sure they make unforgettable memories.

“You’re children should be able to look back and say ‘this is our family, we were always together,’” Turner said. “I think the togetherness and the unity is really important especially around the holiday time.”

That’s exactly why Mott Community College hosts a free family portrait day every year.

Bob Rentschler’s photography students joined hands with the education and cosmetology departments to help make each family look picture perfect.

“It’s really wonderful to see everybody contributing and pitching in and making this thing happen,” Rentschler said.

And that's not all. Canon cameras donated all of the paper, ink, printers, and cameras to make sure they had everything they needed.

Thanks to Mott Community College and many generous donors, hundreds of families including the Turners have one less expense to worry about this Christmas season.

Rentschler said some families have never had their portraits taken, so this is the fun day to make those memories that last a lifetime.

“It’s nice to see their reactions when they get a really nice picture done and they have it for a keepsake so it’s a wonderful event,” Rentschler said.

And Turner couldn’t agree more.

“I really thank them and appreciate them for doing this,” Turner said. “I think this is a wonderful thing for the community especially Flint right now.”

