Soak up the sun now because it won't last long

High pressure will keep sunshine around Mid-Michigan today. Don't get used to it however, because big changes are coming very soon. This is something that winter lovers will want to take note of, but don't expect major snow anytime soon.

Today

It's a great day to bask in the glory of mild December weather. High pressure to our south will protect us from rain for one more day. As a result, if you still need to get your decorations up in the yard, today is the day to do it. Skies will be sunny all day and will help warm temperatures up near 50 across most of the area. To see how warm it is in your area, check out our Current Temperatures Map. Winds will be light out of the west southwest at 5 mph.

Tonight

The supermoon peaked this morning, but it will still be relatively close this evening. Clear skies will stick around Mid-Michigan initially. However, the next approaching system will increase clouds overnight. This will lead to only a short period of time to view what's left of the supermoon. Lows tonight will only dip into the mid 30s thanks in part to those clouds overhead. Winds will pick up a little bit out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

It will be a rough day across the northern half of Mid-Michigan. Rain will move in early in the morning around Mt. Pleasant, Clare, and Houghton Lake. Then we'll see it spread to the Tri-Cities and the Thumb later in the morning. Flint will see an opportunity for rain by the early afternoon hours, but the rain chances will be smaller. To keep track of the rain tomorrow, check out our Interactive Radar. Highs will soar into the low 50s tomorrow with the help of breezy winds out of the south southeast at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Tuesday and Beyond

A cold front will move through Mid-Michigan late on Monday into early Tuesday. Temperatures will start out in the 40s early in the day before falling throughout the afternoon into the 30s. Scattered showers will accompany the cold front and will give everyone a shot at some rain.

By Wednesday and the rest of the week an upper level low will hang over the Midwest ushering in some much cooler air. Highs late in the week will struggle to hit 30 degrees. Not to mention, the position of the low will keep our winds out of the northwest which will help produce a few lake effect snow showers.

Stay up to date with the latest First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast.

