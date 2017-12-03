Three teens shot at Detroit holiday festive at DIA

In Detroit, three teenagers were shot outside of the Institute of Arts.

This happened just last night during the annual Noel Night Festivities in Midtown.

Police say the victims are a 17-year-old girl, 14-year-old, and a 16-year-old boy.

All three were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“It should have never happened,” said Chief James Craig. “This is a family fun event and in fact, this event has gone on for several year back and we haven’t really had any issues.”

As of now, police say no suspect information is available.

Wayne State University announced a campus-wide lockdown as a precaution.

