About 1,500 Mid-Michigan residents lose power

About 1,474 residents in Saginaw County are without power this Sunday afternoon.
The power outage was reported at 11:19 a.m.
Consumers Energy estimated the power will be restored at about 3 p.m.
60 resident also lost their power in Bay County at about 11:10 a.m.
Their power is expected to be restored around 3:30 p.m.
Consumers did not say what caused these power outages.
For current updates, check the Consumers Energy Outage Map.
