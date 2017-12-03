One toy is all you need to take a tour of a historic home

One local woman is continuing her tradition of opening her home to the public.

She is giving a tour that spreads some Christmas cheer and it’s all for a good cause.

“We’ve had a full house and a steady flow of people coming through and everyone is welcomed the public is welcomed,” said Linda Zuraw, the owner of the historic home. “We ask that everyone donate a toy for Toys for Tots, but even if you can’t we love to have you over.”

You can tour her home for the last time this week.

She’s located at 1710 Sixth Street in Bay City with tours open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Zuraw will also be hosting a raffle and some of the prizes include two American girl dolls and a $100 Walmart gift card.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.