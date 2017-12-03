Community members honored at Adelante Awards - WNEM TV 5

Community members honored at Adelante Awards

Posted By Stephen Borowy
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Members of the Latino Community in Saginaw were honored for their help in the community.

On Dec. 2, the Union Civica Mexicana held their annual Adelante Awards at the Dow Event Center.

The program inducts community members into the Saginaw Hispanic Hall of Fame.

Five locals were honored plus award-winning Saginaw artist David Torrez was posthumously inducted into the Saginaw Hispanic Hall of Fame. Another inductee included a member of the Saginaw school district.

“These individuals all gave back to Saginaw so that in the future they have something to look towards,” said Thresa Gomez, the vice president of Union Civica Mexicana.

