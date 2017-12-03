First responders dispatched to roll over accident in Buena Vista - WNEM TV 5

First responders dispatched to roll over accident in Buena Vista

BUENA VISTA, MI (WNEM) -

The Buena Vista Police Department, Fire Department, and MMR are responding to a rollover accident.

The accident happened on E Holland Road and N Towerline Road.

Saginaw County Central Dispatch sent out the alert at around 5 p.m. on Dec 3.

N Towerline Road will be shut down to the north of E Holland Road.

Responders have not reported the condition of those involved in the accident.

