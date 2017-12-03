UAW local 598 holds "Toys for Tots" drive

The UAW Local 598 is making sure local children have a unforgettable holiday this year. Union President - Ryan Buchalski says Flint assembly workers and The Old News Boys united. They spent the day loading up and dropping off hundreds of Christmas gifts.

"We don’t just built trucks we build communities," said Buchalski

Buchalski says all of these bikes and toys will be at toys for tots until they get to go home with a lucky boy or girl.

"I hope that on Christmas morning when the kids get up, then will know that they have people in this community that care. The case of Santa Claus is local 598," said Buchalski

Buchalski says this was all possible by an event called "Bring a Toy to Work Day". He says hard working auto workers made sure to bring in all of these presents. He adds they also sold popcorn at the flint assembly plant to cover additional gifts.

More than $10,000 worth of toys will be given to the local children in the area. Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell came to the toys for tots meeting. He says year after year he's glad to see this county wide tradition continue.

"The UAW is the salt of our community. For years it’s been real strength. I’m just amazed at how strong these people are even and struggling time. They make sure they’re there for the kids," said Pickell

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.