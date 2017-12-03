CMU heading to Idaho Potato Bowl - WNEM TV 5

CMU heading to Idaho Potato Bowl

Wyoming (7-5, Mountain West) vs. Central Michigan (8-4, Mid-American), Dec. 22, 4 p.m. EST
   LOCATION: Boise, Idaho
   TOP PLAYERS
   Wyoming: QB Josh Allen, 1,659 yards passing, 13 touchdown passes.
   Central Michigan: RB Jonathan Ward, 990 yards rushing, 9 TDs; QB Shane Morris, 2,908 yards passing, 29 total TDs.
   NOTABLE
   Wyoming: Allen entered the season as one of the most highly touted NFL draft prospects in the country, but he's struggled and missed the Cowboys' final two regular-season games -- both losses -- with a shoulder injury. Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said last week that he expects Allen to declare for the draft after the season.
   Central Michigan: After starting the season 3-4, the Chippewas won their final five conference games to secure a postseason berth and finish second in the MAC's West Division.
   LAST TIME
   Central Michigan 32, Wyoming 20 (Sept. 7, 2002)
   BOWL HISTORY
   Wyoming: The Cowboys are making their second straight bowl appearance, having lost 24-21 to BYU in the Poinsettia Bowl a year ago.
   Central Michigan: The Chippewas have reached a bowl game in five of the last six seasons and are coming off a 55-10 loss to Tulsa in last year's Miami Beach Bowl. They haven't won a bowl game since the 2012 Little Caesars Pizza Bowl against Western Kentucky.

