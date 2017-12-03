Michigan gets Outback Bowl bid

Michigan (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten Conference) vs. South Carolina (8-4, 5-3 Southeastern Conference), Jan. 1, 12 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Tampa, Florida

TOP PLAYERS

Michigan: LB Devin Bush is the team's leading tackler with 94. The sophomore's 9.5 tackles for loss include 5.0 sacks. He also has an interception.

South Carolina: QB Jake Bentley is 12-7 as a starter and has completed 63.6 percent of his career passes, which is second in school history.

NOTABLE

Michigan: Jim Harbaugh has led the Wolverines to a bowl trip to Florida in each of his three seasons at the school. Michigan beat Florida 41-7 in the Citrus Bowl in his first season and then lost to Florida State 33-32 in the Orange Bowl last year.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks closed the regular season by winning five of their last seven games. The eight wins are the most they have had since 2013.

LAST TIME

South Carolina beat Michigan 33-28 in the 2013 Outback Bowl. The game is remembered for Jadeveon Clowney becoming a household name with his huge hit on Michigan's Vincent Smith, which caused a fumble that Clowney also recovered.

BOWL HISTORY

Michigan is 21-24 in bowl games and has dropped three of its last four.

South Carolina is 8-13 in bowl games. Last year's loss in the Birmingham Bowl snapped a four-game postseason win streak.

