Officials host town hall meeting over Delta College expansion

Delta College is planning to expand, but some are wondering how it will impact the people living in the area.

The Saginaw NAACP branch hosted a town hall meeting on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017 at the Mt. Olive Institutional Missionary Baptist Church.

After welcoming dozens of Saginaw residents, Delta College President Dr. Jean Goodnow took to the stage. She presented the new downtown Saginaw location for Delta College that will replace the Ricker Center in Buena Vista.

The $12.7 million project is set to be built at the 300 block of East Genesee.

The new location will be ready to host classes as soon as may of 2019, but many residents had questions about cost, transportation, and diversity.

"There were excellent questions that people had regarding financial aid and accessibility in terms of transportation," Goodnow said.

The new downtown location is an excitement for city of Saginaw residents because in some cases students could have upwards of 20 miles to travel to Delta's main campus location in Bay County.

"I believe it's a good opportunity for the students and the people that don't really have enough transportation to the main campus," said Saginaw High student Michiela Boone.

Besides location, Goodnow said their focus will be on a one-stop shop type of education where students can get their associate's degree in one building.

"I think we'll be building a facility that people will be proud of. People will know that it's a college and people will know that it will have a warm and inviting learning environment," Goodnow said.

Goodnow said that she and her team plan on having more meetings to answer any further questions throughout the over two year building process.

