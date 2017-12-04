Mother of two charges family for Christmas dinner

We're all ready to head home for the holidays, but what if you had to pay a cover charge?

A mother of two said she's charging $35 a person to come over for Christmas dinner so she doesn't go broke.

The website Working Mother said she made the decision after hosting 18 guests one season.

With the money coming in, she could afford to put on a fancy spread and make sure everyone had their fill.

Would you pay to eat Christmas dinner at a family member's house?

Join the conversation on the TV5 Facebook page and let us know what you think.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.