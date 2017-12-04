Supermoon dazzles sky-watchers across Mid-Michigan

Stargazers, astronomers, and curious sky-watchers got a chance to witness the first and only supermoon of 2017 on Sunday night.

In November 2016, the moon reached a distance closest to the Earth than ever seen since 1948, producing a supersized supermoon. However, on Sunday night, the moon will still shine 16% brighter and appear 7% larger than its usual size.

A supermoon occurs when the sun, moon and Earth align, and a full or new moon aligns with the sun's lunar orbit.

This supermoon was the first in the series of three consecutive full moon supermoons, the next two to occur in January.

