Michigan family with quads need bigger home

A Michigan family has recently more than doubled in size and now their tiny house is bursting at the seams.

Five months ago, the Bradley family had quadruplets after a history of fertility issues. With a three-year-old already in the mix, their 881 square-foot home isn't big enough.

They described what it was like to get the news.

"I see three heads in a line and I just…my body went cold and I was just like, 'Oh my goodness.' And then they're like 'there might be a fourth,’” Heather Bradley said.

"We probably sat in the parking lot for 10 minutes. I was just sitting in the driver's seat holding the steering wheel. All I can say was OK...that's all I could say was like OK,” Matthew Bradley said.

Friends and family have donated money to the Bradley’s to help make their dream of a bigger home come true.

They've started a GoFundMe account where they've raised less than a $1,000 of their $40,000 goal.

The Bradley quads have their own Facebook page so people can keep up with the adventure.

