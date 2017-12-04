Family pleads for help in finding missing 17-year-old girl

Family, friends and police are searching for a missing Michigan teen.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said 17-year-old Katie Lynn Jordan was last seen Saturday, Dec. 2 at about 9 p.m. on Gull Road and Shafer in Borgess Hospital’s parking lot.

Deputies said Katie made arrangements for family members to pick her up around 10:30 p.m., but when they arrived, Katie was not at the location.

Authorities said the teen does not have a phone and has not been on social media.

Katie’s mother, Tena Stevenson, told our CBS affiliates at WWMT that Katie met up with her boyfriend in the parking lot of the hospital. He said they only talked for about 10 to 15 minutes, Stevenson told WWMT.

More than 200 flyers went up around the county in hopes of any leads.

Katie is described as 5’8” tall and weighs about 220 pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes. Katie was last seen wearing blue jeans and a long-sleeved black t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kalamazoo Dept. of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or the Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.