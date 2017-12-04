Monday is brought to you by the letter "C" for cookie.

It's National Cookie Day!

According to culinary historians, the first record of cookies was created by accident when cooks used a small amount of cake batter to test their oven temperature.

Now, there are countless varieties of cookies.

The most popular - like sugar, oatmeal and chocolate chip - each have their own national day.

