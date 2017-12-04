Here to stay

Ready or not, it's here. Make friends with it, or just peace with, the cold temperatures won't be going anywhere anytime soon.

Overnight

Winds will ease slightly overnight, but don't expect the lashing to stop just yet. We're still looking at WSW winds at 15-25 mph through the night, with gusts still likely to top 30 mph at times. This will however, scale back the coverage on scattered flurries and snow showers and even grant us a few breaks in the clouds.

>> Current Temperatures and Winds across Mid-Michigan <<

That's all well and good, but it won't take any of the cold out of the air. Lows will slip into the middle 20s for most of us, with the winds making it feel more like the teens and single-digits. Overnight travelers should continue to be careful of crosswinds on north-south roadways.

Wednesday

Our weather starts to become a song stuck on repeat on Wednesday. A few breaks of morning sun will transition back to mostly cloudy skies as winds pick back up during the day to 20-25 mph, with occasional gusts still topping 30 mph. Those winds will also take a gradual turn off toward the northwest, initiating a more substantial pattern of lake effect snow showers.

>> First Warn 5 Interactive Radar <<

Major accumulation is not expected from any of Wednesday's activity, but a dusting on grassy surface and roads will be possible. In addition to contending with the harsh winds, you'll want to remain alert for potential slick spots on the roads.

Dress warmly for highs in the low 30s, but wind chills closer to the teens and 20s!

Thursday & Beyond

A continuing northwest flow of winds will keep pouring the cold air in across Lakes Michigan and Superior for the second half of the week. This will keep us socked in under mostly cloudy skies from day to day through early next week, along with daily chances for more lake effect snow showers. Highs will be limited to the low 30s through Friday, and just the middle and upper 20s by the weekend. Expect overnight lows in the teens and 20s throughout the week.

Get the daily breakdown of this Arctic invasion in the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.