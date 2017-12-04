The winds of change

It was a beautiful weekend in Mid-Michigan and it was a weekend that may have had you double checking the calendar to see if it was actually December. It looks as though our weather is set to finally catch on, however.

>>Hour-by-hour: Mild temps to bottom out<<

Tonight

Monday's unseasonably warm temperatures will hang on for much of our Monday night. A powerful storm system centered over southern Minnesota will push a warm front across Michigan, holding reading in the low and middle 50s into the early morning hours. If this has been your kind of weather, soak up every last bit of it that you can now, because big changes are coming.

The first of those changes will roll in around midnight in the form of a line of showers. A few of the showers will likely be on the heavier side, possibly even accompanied by a few rumbles of thunder. Windy conditions will persist as well, with southerly winds clocking in at 20-30 mph with higher gusts.

>> First Warn 5 Interactive Radar <<

Most of the overnight showers will depart by daybreak with the passage of a cold front, but that front will send our temperatures into a nose dive. Many of us will see a sharp dip into the low 40s by the time we wake up on Tuesday morning.

Tuesday

We'll ditch the rain for Tuesday, but we'll just be getting started. You'll want to add an extra layer to your outfit, and break out all of the winter accessories too. As low pressure tracks north of Lake Superior, increasing winds will take a turn toward the west at 25-35 mph, gusting over 40 mph at times throughout the day. Be alert for crosswinds traveling on north-south roads, especially if you drive a high-profile vehicle.

Cold air will continue to pour in from Canada on those winds, leading to a steady decline in temperatures throughout the day. We'll go from low 40s out the door in the morning, to low and middle 30s by evening. On top of that, the winds will make for a much nastier bite with wind chills dipping into the teens and 20s.

>> Current Temperatures and Winds across Mid-Michigan <<

Expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day, with the slight possibility of a snow shower later in the afternoon and evening. Those chances will improve late Tuesday night when winds take a more northwesterly turn and begin to initiate a long-duration lake effect pattern. Outside of that, the mostly cloudy skies will continue through the night, with lows sliding to the low 20s. Expect wind chills to plummet to the single-digits.

Wednesday & Beyond

Pulling the strings on this major cold shift will be an upper-level trough setting up across the eastern half of the United States. This pattern will proved to be long-lived, as it receives occasional reinforcement from several waves of cold air spilling down from the Arctic.

The end result will be a predominantly northwest flow of winds, continually pouring the cold air in across Lakes Michigan and Superior. This will keep us socked in under mostly cloudy skies from day to day through the weekend, along with daily chances for scattered lake effect snow showers. Highs will be limited to the low 30s Wednesday through Friday, and just the middle and upper 20s by the weekend. Expect overnight lows in the teens and 20s throughout the week.

Get the daily breakdown of this Arctic invasion in the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.