Do you have O-Negative blood? The blood bank needs you!

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) -

A Mid-Michigan blood bank says they're in desperate need of O-Negative blood.

Only nine percent of the population has O-Negative blood, but 100 percent of patients can receive it make it the universal donor. 

If you're type O-Negative and donate at one of the main donor centers through Friday, Dec. 8th, Michigan Blood will mail you a $10 gift card. If you give double-reds, they’ll mail you a $20 gift card.

>>Schedule your appointment here<<

Donation centers are available across Mid-Michigan including:

Main Donor Center - Saginaw

1771 Tittabawassee Road, Saginaw, 48604-9341   Map It
989-755-5387                                 

Sunday and Monday 7:00am - 2:00pm
Tuesday Noon - 7:00pm
Wednesday 7:00am - 2:00pm
Thursday Noon - 7:00pm
Friday and Saturday 7:00am - 2:00pm          

Bay City Donor Center

1017 North Johnson Street, Bay City, 48708-6251   Map It
989-892-2551

Monday 7:00am - 2:00pm
Wednesday Noon - 7:00pm

Midland Dow Diamond Donor Center

825 East Main Street, Midland   Map It
989-794-2815

Sunday through Wednesday 7:00am - 2:00pm
Thursday Noon - 7:00pm
Friday and Saturday 7:00am - 2:00pm 
Dow Diamond is by appointment only

