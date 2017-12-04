Do you have O-Negative blood? The blood bank needs you!

A Mid-Michigan blood bank says they're in desperate need of O-Negative blood.

Only nine percent of the population has O-Negative blood, but 100 percent of patients can receive it make it the universal donor.

If you're type O-Negative and donate at one of the main donor centers through Friday, Dec. 8th, Michigan Blood will mail you a $10 gift card. If you give double-reds, they’ll mail you a $20 gift card.

>>Schedule your appointment here<<

Donation centers are available across Mid-Michigan including:

Main Donor Center - Saginaw

1771 Tittabawassee Road, Saginaw, 48604-9341 Map It

989-755-5387

Sunday and Monday 7:00am - 2:00pm

Tuesday Noon - 7:00pm

Wednesday 7:00am - 2:00pm

Thursday Noon - 7:00pm

Friday and Saturday 7:00am - 2:00pm

Bay City Donor Center

1017 North Johnson Street, Bay City, 48708-6251 Map It

989-892-2551

Monday 7:00am - 2:00pm

Wednesday Noon - 7:00pm

Midland Dow Diamond Donor Center

825 East Main Street, Midland Map It

989-794-2815

Sunday through Wednesday 7:00am - 2:00pm

Thursday Noon - 7:00pm

Friday and Saturday 7:00am - 2:00pm

Dow Diamond is by appointment only

