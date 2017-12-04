2 on motorcycle dead after crash in Michigan

Authorities say two people have died after a motorcycle they were riding collided with a car in southwestern Michigan.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department says the crash happened Sunday in Comstock Township. The department on Monday identified the dead as 28-year-old David Arthur-John Haan and his passenger 27-year-old Stephanie Marie Hirding of Portage.

The roadway near the crash scene was closed as deputies investigated, but it later reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

