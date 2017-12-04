Woman hurt in Grand Blanc Township crash

At least one person was hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Genesee County.

It happened just after 7 a.m. on S. Saginaw Street near McCandlish Road in Grand Blanc Township.

Investigators at the scene said a woman driving a black car pulled out of a business parking lot and into the path of an oncoming car on S. Saginaw Street. She was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.

Officials said the teen driver of the other vehicle, a white sedan, was picked up by his parents. It's unknown if he was hurt in the crash.

The scene was cleared by 8 a.m.

