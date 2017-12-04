Weekend supermoon comes with 'ring effect'

Tons of pictures came into the TV5 Facebook over the weekend with plenty of folks around the area wanting to show off their photo of the weekend supermoon. Luckily for us, the weather cooperated and we had ideal viewing conditions both Saturday and Sunday night!

If you had a chance to see some of the photos from this weekend on our Facebook page or even on your own timelines, you may have noticed a ring, or halo like image around the moon.

Some folks even pointed to an old saying of "ring around the moon means rain soon". While this isn't always the case, there is at least a bit of truth to that as the clouds that usually give us this effect, high cirrus clouds around 20,000 feet and higher, often approach ahead of storm systems.

So how do we get this "ring effect"?

Those cirrus clouds are made up of ice crystals. When light from the sun or moon passes through those crystals, it refracts, or bends and if this occurs at just the right angle to all of us near the ground, we get the halo.

While the focus of this article is on the moon from the weekend, we can see the same phenomenon with the sun also giving us a halo effect. and if everything plays out right, even clouds that have a rainbow coloring to them, a phenomenon we call cloud iridescence.

