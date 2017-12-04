Crash claims life of 22-year-old St. Louis man

A Midland County crash has claimed the life of a Mid-Michigan man.

The crash happened about 11:43 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29 on S. Coleman Road near West Brooks Road in Jasper Township.

Investigators said 22-year-old Jarred Bott of St. Louis was driving his 2014 white Chevy Cruze southbound on Coleman when the vehicle gradually went off the road to the left and entered a ditch before hitting a tree.

Bott was airlifted to Mid Michigan Medical Center and then later airlifted again to Flint Hurley for treatment. Police said he died from his injuries on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Investigators said Bott was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and air bags in his vehicle did deploy.

There was also no evidence that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, officials said.

