Volunteers pack thousands of Sharing Tree gifts

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

It's Distribution Day! 

The United Way of Midland County will be packing thousands of gifts at Blessed Sacrament Church in Midland. 

The gifts collected through the Sharing Tree Program will be sent to 50 local agencies. 

Distribution Day runs from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. 

