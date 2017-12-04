Rally held in support of Rep. Conyers amid sexual harassment claims

Amid sexual harassment claims, supporters of the U.S. Representative John Conyers are expected to rally Monday.

Those expected to meet up in Detroit are political, regulus and civil rights leaders, including Detriot NAACP President the Rev. Wendell Anthony, Wayne County Executive Warren Eans, and County Clerk Cathy Garrett.

After the allegations of harassment and inappropriate touching, some of Conyer's colleagues in the House have called for him to step down.

The House Ethics Committee is investigating the allegations. One of the women could testify this week before the committee.

Wayne County Commissioner and Martha Scott and others are urging Conyers to not resign.

They plan to gather at 11 a.m. at a local church.

The 88-year-old lawmaker has denied any wrongdoing.

Conyers has been hospitalized since reporting ill last week.

His wife, Monica Conyers said he is expected to attend today’s rally.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation) / Associated Press. All rights reserved.