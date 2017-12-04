Man charged in deputy's death to get competency examination

A man charged with murder after authorities say he ran over a sheriff's deputy in southeastern Michigan will get a competency examination.
A judge on Monday ordered the examination for 22-year-old Christopher Berak, who is charged with first-degree homicide and murder of a peace officer. He returns to court Feb. 12.
Berak's lawyer Stephen Rabaut told the court "it warrants a competency evaluation."
Authorities say 50-year-old Oakland County Deputy Eric Overall was outside his squad car early Nov. 23 preparing to deploy "stop sticks" designed to deflate vehicles' tires at a Brandon Township intersection when he was hit by Berak's vehicle.
It rolled over and Berak was arrested.
