Man charged in deputy's death to get competency examination

Man charged in deputy's death to get competency examination

CLARKSTON, MI (AP) -

A man charged with murder after authorities say he ran over a sheriff's deputy in southeastern Michigan will get a competency examination.

A judge on Monday ordered the examination for 22-year-old Christopher Berak, who is charged with first-degree homicide and murder of a peace officer. He returns to court Feb. 12.

Berak's lawyer Stephen Rabaut told the court "it warrants a competency evaluation."

Authorities say 50-year-old Oakland County Deputy Eric Overall was outside his squad car early Nov. 23 preparing to deploy "stop sticks" designed to deflate vehicles' tires at a Brandon Township intersection when he was hit by Berak's vehicle.

It rolled over and Berak was arrested.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

