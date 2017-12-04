Bay City boy, 3, found wandering in pajamas - WNEM TV 5

Bay City boy, 3, found wandering in pajamas

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

A Mid-Michigan toddler has been reunited with his family after he was found wandering the streets in Bay City. 

It happened about 8:13 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 4 near S. Chilson street and W. Midland Street on the city's west side.

When Bay City Police arrived, they found a 3-year-old boy in his pajamas. They soon learned the boy lived two blocks away. 

He was returned to his parents uninjured, police said. 

An incident report will be sent to Child Protective Services. 

