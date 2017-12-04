Man sentenced to maximum of 16 years for fatal hit-and-run of nun

A man from Gratiot County will serve 18 months to 16 years for a fatal hit and run.

Justin Fell, 33, pleaded no contest to the accident that caused the death of a nun from Alma.

Fell’s first count was a failure to stop at the scene of a fatal accident, which he will serve 18 months to 15 years for.

His second count was a moving violation causing the death of the nun, which added an additional year to his sentence.

Police said the accident happened on Aug. 17 when Sister Ruessman was riding her bike and was struck by Fell’s car on Michigan Ave in Alma.

Ruessman was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

