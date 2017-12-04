Explosives didn't work, maybe rocks will take down the Silverdome?

Since explosives couldn’t do the job, Michiganders are taking the job of demolishing the Silverdome into their own hands.

A Facebook event called “Throw Rocks at The Pontiac Silverdome until it collapses” is making its way around social media.

Scheduled for every Sunday starting at 9 a.m. on Dec. 10 – 31, people are invited to show up at the Silverdome and throw rocks until the structure collapses.

On Dec. 3, explosives were placed on each of the steel means that supported the Silverdome’s upper ring. The blasts were supposed to break the beams and cause the ring to come down.

But construction officials told CNN affiliate WXYZ that while the explosives did break the steel beams, the Silverdome was “built a little too well”.

A second run at the implosion is in the works, according to WDIV.

The stadium opened in 1975, hosting the Detroit Lions until 2002. The Detroit Pistons also called the Silverdome home for a decade, until 1988.

