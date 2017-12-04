Bay City safety officers investigating fire at commercial building

The Bay City Department of Public Safety is investigating what started a fire on the roof of a large commercial building.

On Dec. 3 at 1:44 a.m., Bay City Public Safety personnel were dispatched to 501 Morton for a structure fire.

The caller reported smoke inside the building and ashes falling down.

Five firefighters and five public safety officers were first dispatched to the fire.

Responders arrived at around 1:48 a.m. and saw a large commercial building with fire on the roof.

Public Safety personnel quickly extinguished the fire.

The Department of Public Safety is still investigating the cause of the fire.

The Bangor Township Fire Department also assisted in the incident.

