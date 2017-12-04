Flint man killed, 2 others critically hurt in high-speed crash

Authorities say one man is dead and two others were critically hurt after speeding away from a deputy.

It started about 10:52 p.m. on December 1 near LeValley Road in Lapeer County’s Columbiaville.

The sheriff’s office reported a deputy was driving eastbound when he clocked a westbound vehicle going 54 mph in a 25-mph zone.

The deputy pulled over on the shoulder so he could swing around and get behind the vehicle when he heard a revving engine. According to officials, when the deputy tried to get behind the vehicle to initiate the stop, the driver sped up and went through the intersection at LeValley and Peterson.

The deputy came across debris and smoke just past Clam Road. When he turned around, he found the vehicle on its side after crashing into trees, officials said.

The driver, Tyler Caron, 20, from Flint, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger in the front seat, Tyler McCallister, 22, from Flint, was in critical condition at last check.

The rear-seat passenger, MicKenzie Wilson, 19, from Flint, was also listed in critical condition at last check.

Investigators report the vehicle crashed about a mile-and-a-half from where the deputy first spotted it.

The driver was on a suspended license, according to police.

The investigation continues.

