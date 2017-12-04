Bridgeport fire crews extinguish garage fire

Bridgeport Fire Department extinguished a fire in a two-story garage.

On Dec. 3 at about 6 p.m., Bridgeport firefighters responded to a structure fire at the 7000 block of Morrish road.

The fire was in a detached two-story garage.

When the Bridgeport fire crew arrived, they quickly isolated and extinguished the fire.

Frankenmuth and Taymouth Fire Departments were on standby as a precaution.

Assistant Fire Chief David Smigiel said the initial investigation shows that a battery charger caught fire near a pile of wood, but the fire department still investigating the incident.

The building did not suffer any structural damage.

There were no injuries reported from the incident.

