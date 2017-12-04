High wind warning at Mackinac bridge

A high wind warning is issued for drivers crossing the Mackinac bridge.

At about 1:43 p.m. on Dec. 4, the Mackinac Bridge Authority declared a high wind warning.

Drivers are experiencing sufficient force from the winds in the Straits area.

Vehicles that are especially vulnerable include pickup trucks with campers, motor homes, vehicles pulling trailers, and enclosed semi-truck trailers.

Drivers should reduce their speed to a maximum 20 mph, turn on their hazard lights, and use the outside lane.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority is monitoring winds speed and will make any necessary changes from the weather conditions.

Drivers can tune into AM radio 530 or 1610 for updates.

