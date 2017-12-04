Sheriff's office searching for James Connell - WNEM TV 5

Sheriff's office searching for James Connell

(Source: Bay County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Bay County Sheriff's Office)
BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

The Bay County Sheriff's Office is searching for James David Connell.

Connell has several outstanding warrants for his arrest, the sheriff's office said.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to contact the sheriff's office.

