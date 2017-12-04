Village gets custom stamp made for annual Christmas festival

A Mid-Michigan village is getting national recognition for its love of Christmas.

Millington celebrated its annual Christmas in the Village festival on Monday, complete with Santa and his reindeer.

Now you can send a little piece of Millington to loved ones across the country this holiday season.

"People are hungry for those traditions," Millington's Chamber of Commerce President Jody Dean said.

The chamber has been working hard to keep holiday traditions alive for this year's Christmas in the Village celebration.

"Every year I'm excited to see this day," Dean said.

For the last 28 years the small town has packed its streets with fun events for the family to help kick off the holiday season.

"The most important thing is always the tree lighting and the caroling and the live nativity because that's Christmas," Dean said.

The party kicked off at the local post office.

This year Millington got a special stamp to commemorate its 28 years of Christmas in the Village.

After a long application process, the U.S. Postal Service finally approved the design.

"People will be able to send their Christmas cards to their friends with a nice loving message that says 'Millington Chamber of Commerce,'" Dean said.

The stamp will be retired after 30 days and will only be displayed during Christmas in the Village.

Dean said they try to add new things every year, but they work just as hard at keeping the old traditions alive.

"I think they want to go back to those times where you had family and those traditions were very important," Dean said.

Dean said seeing families create life long memories makes all of their hard work worth it.

"You go back to things that were important to you in your childhood and you remember those times and that's basically what we want you to remember and enjoy," Dean said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.