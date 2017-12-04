Congressman Kildee urges residents to sign up for ACA

The deadline to enroll for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) is coming fast and a Michigan congressman wants to make sure you know how to get all the benefits you need.

“Dec. 15 is the deadline and Affordable Care Act is still the law of the land,” Congressman Dan Kildee said.

Kildee is encouraging anyone who has not signed up for health coverage to do so now before it is too late.

Kildee said the deadline for open enrollment is days away and assistance is still available.

“Premium support is available,” Kildee said. “No matter what the president said or the politics that have been discussed.”

The Democratic congressman went to the Genesee Health Plan in Flint on Dec. 4 to answer questions about healthcare coverage, open enrollment and the proposed legislative changes to the ACA.

Kildee said the whole point of the ACA is to make sure people have access to affordable healthcare.

“So for about eight out of 10 people who go to healthcare.gov website to sign up for health insurance, they will get support,” Kildee said. “And that help will be from the federal government to pay the premium.”

The staff at the Genesee Health Plan is available for anyone that needs extra assistance enrolling.

Kildee live streamed his question and answer session on Facebook to help get the word out. Many people were concerned about cost and the future of the care act.

“They can go to the website and I look at the premiums. What looks like a higher premium will not be that high after the government subsidies,” Kildee said. “So if you think that you can’t afford it, it’s important to check it out.”

With just a few days until open enrollment ends, Kildee wants everyone to know they can still sign up.

“It’s still in place, it can be a huge benefit people,” Kildee said.

If you interested in signing up for the Affordable Care Act, click here to visit the website.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.