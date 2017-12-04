Congressman Kildee urges residents to sign up for ACA

A Mid-Michigan toddler has been reunited with his family after he was found wandering the streets in Bay City.More >
A Mid-Michigan toddler has been reunited with his family after he was found wandering the streets in Bay City.More >
Authorities say a teen who turned himself in to police has confessed to molesting some 50 children over the past years across Southern California.More >
Authorities say a teen who turned himself in to police has confessed to molesting some 50 children over the past years across Southern California.More >
Family, friends and police are searching for a missing Michigan teen.More >
Family, friends and police are searching for a missing Michigan teen.More >
Authorities say a 7-year-old boy celebrating his birthday died after being pulled from a hotel pool during his party.More >
Authorities say a 7-year-old boy celebrating his birthday died after being pulled from a hotel pool during his party.More >
A Midland County crash has claimed the life of a Mid-Michigan man.More >
A Midland County crash has claimed the life of a Mid-Michigan man.More >
We're all ready to head home for the holidays, but what if you had to pay a cover charge?More >
We're all ready to head home for the holidays, but what if you had to pay a cover charge?More >
Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said he believes the body of a missing 3-year-old girl has been found. At a brief news conference Saturday night in Pender County, Miller said Mariah Woods' body was found Saturday at 5:30 p.m. by a Fayetteville dive team.More >
Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said he believes the body of a missing 3-year-old girl has been found. At a brief news conference Saturday night in Pender County, Miller said Mariah Woods' body was found Saturday at 5:30 p.m. by a Fayetteville dive team.More >
Billy Bush is reentering the public eye, and he's starting by sending a message to President Trump.More >
Billy Bush is reentering the public eye, and he's starting by sending a message to President Trump.More >
Volunteers have searched part of a northern Michigan swamp for a man and a woman who've been missing nearly a month.More >
Volunteers have searched part of a northern Michigan swamp for a man and a woman who've been missing nearly a month.More >
A man from Gratiot County will serve 18 months to 16 years for a fatal hit and run.More >
A man from Gratiot County will serve 18 months to 16 years for a fatal hit and run.More >