City debates correcting spelling of street sign

A Mid-Michigan city has a small problem with some of its street signs.

Fenton's Leroy Street, named after one of the city's founders, is written with a lower case r. History shows that r should be capitalized.

The city wants to right that wrong by replacing the street signs with the correct spelling.

"Actually, I think that would be a good idea," said Robert Cucci, works in Fenton. "I think LeRoy is probably more indicative to its original spelling."

The street is named after Robert LeRoy, one of the founding fathers of the city.

LeRoy and his family spelled their last name with a capital R, but somewhere along the way the R has been given the lower case treatment on the street signs in town.

Now there's a debate whether the city should spend the money to fix the signs.

"I could go either way with that actually because I'm a traditionalist. I think it'd just be easier to keep it how it is," Cucci said.

Carol Murley is clear about what should be done. She has lived in Fenton for 47 years and believes the city should respect the people who created it.

"It should go back to the way it was just because that's the way it was," Murley said.

Daniel Czarnecki, Fenton's director of public works, said changing all 28 street signs wouldn't be that big of a deal if the city is willing to pay for it.

"For me it would just be changing some signs. It's about a $1,500 change," Czarnecki said.

He said the decision is ultimately up to the city council.

Cucci said no matter what they decide, Fenton will keep growing.

"This town is a great town to live and work. So no matter what you call the street, people are still going to love coming here," he said.

There are more than 200 homes and businesses along Leroy Street, including the Fenton Police Department, City Hall and the post office.

All of those businesses would have to change their signs, stationary and websites to reflect the new street signs.

