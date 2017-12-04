McLaren announces new hospital with MSU in Lansing

McLaren Health Care announced it will consolidate its two current Lansing hospital facilities into a new $450 million campus adjacent to Michigan State University in South Lansing.

The healthcare system and MSU also announced they will expand partnerships on research, education and clinical services.

“We intend to redesign the traditional hospital and ambulatory care settings to build the safest, most efficient healthcare campus in the world,” said Tom Mee, president and CEO of McLaren Greater Lansing.

“This project isn’t just about bricks and mortar, this is about reinventing health care delivery,” Mee said. “The campus and actual processes of care will be designed by our nationally recognized researchers, clinicians, nurses, technicians, physicians, the people who support the delivery of healthcare services that no one needs to seek treatment outside of the greater Lansing area.”

The new healthcare campus will be developed on land purchased from the MSU Foundation in its University Corporate Research Park, located between Collins Road and US-127.

The campus will have a 240 bed state-of-the-art hospital, cancer center, ambulatory care center and other facilities to support health care delivery, educational opportunities and medical research.

When completed, the healthcare campus will have more than 1,000 physicians, researchers, educators and other members of the academic and medical team.

About 2,500 construction jobs are expected to come from the healthcare campus.

McLaren expects to add 80 employees to its workforce.

The campus is estimated to open in 2021.

