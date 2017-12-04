Auditors reviewing caseloads after DHHS accused of faking child welfare records

State auditors are now taking a closer look at child welfare caseloads after allegations government supervisors faked records to make the state appear in compliance with a federal court order.

Current and former employees with the Department of Health and Human Services claim cases were assigned to workers who weren't even in the office to make it appear other caseloads were within compliance.

It has been months since federal courts ordered caseload limits for child welfare workers. Now state auditors are looking into whether or not those caseloads were intentionally exaggerated in order to fulfill federal requirements.

State auditors released a statement saying they are looking into the matter. The statement reads in part:

"Two audits have been filed in regards to the Department of Health and Human Services caseloads."

As the auditors stated, they wanted to clarify these are not investigations but merely information gathering processes.

The auditors also mentioned the audits are not expected to be finished until sometime in 2018.

Bob Wheaton, public information officer for the DHHS, said all cases were being handled after conducting their own internal investigation.

"We looked into all of these situations that were brought to our attention and we did not find any indication that the cases were being shuffled around to make it appear the department was meeting federal court caseload targets," Wheaton said.

The state will continue its audit until the end of next year.

