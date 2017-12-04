Upper Peninsula man gets 13 years in prison for marijuana - WNEM TV 5

Upper Peninsula man gets 13 years in prison for marijuana

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
BRUCE CROSSING, Mich. (AP) -

A man described as the "kingpin" behind a marijuana operation in Michigan's Upper Peninsula has been sentenced to nearly 13 years in federal prison.

The government says Spencer Ward and his associates sold marijuana worth $475,000. More than 40 people assisted him at his farm in Bruce Crossing or at stores.  Ward's operation in Ontonagon, Marquette and Iron counties was described as very sophisticated.

He's lost his 80-acre farm as part of the criminal case.

The government says Ward tried to shield his activities under Michigan's medical marijuana law but "was not even close" to complying with the state program.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.