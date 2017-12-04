2 women help feed families in need for their birthday

Two local women are celebrating special birthdays this year, but instead of receiving gifts, they are choosing to give instead.

Several families where the ladies work are facing tough times heading into the holidays.

Mary Secore and Kim Dukarski are on a mission. They want to fill boxes up with food. Last spring Dukarski worked at Bay City Central High School and Secore was a volunteer.

They decided to help raise food for the families of 10 students who could use some help for Easter.

Now they have a loftier goal, to help out 10 families at Bay City Central and 10 at Wenona Eastside Center.

“We want to target families that are in desperate need, they're having medical issues,” Secore said.

“There is a lot of people that don’t realize that it’s happening, that some of our kids are really in dire straits,” Dukarski said.

The women consider their project a hand up, not a handout.

There’s another special reason why these two ladies are involved in this project and it has to do with their ages.

Dukarski turned 50 last spring and Secore hits that age on Dec. 13. They decided they don’t need gifts at that landmark age and they would celebrate by gathering food for those in need.

“I don’t need anything, I really don’t want a black cake. I don’t want a black mug,” Secore said.

Carla Durocher is the director of alternative education and she’s proud of the project spearheaded by the women.

“All of us take it pretty much for granted that we all have Christmas dinner or holiday dinner and a lot of our kids don’t have that,” Dukarski said.

The women want to provide a full Christmas dinner for those 20 families with ham, potatoes, rolls, vegetables and dessert.

They will have boxes at the schools for students to donate non-perishable items. They will accept perishable items at the schools, namely hams and will refrigerate them right up until a few days before Christmas when they will present the meals to the families.

If you’d like to donate to the Christmas dinner project, you can drop off non-perishable items by Dec. 15 at Bay City Central High School

You can also drop off hams and non-perishable items by Dec. 15 at Wenona Eastside Center on Woodside Street in Bay City.

