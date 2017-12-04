Police search for man wanted for murder

Flint police are searching for a man wanted for murder.

Allen Deandre Brown is wanted for a murder that happened on Nov. 28 in Flint.

The shooting happened at the Marathon Gas Station, 2726 W. Court St.

Brown was with several other people that are in custody, police said.

Police are seeking the public's help in capturing Brown.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.

