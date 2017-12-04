Local farmers can get help from crop disaster

The United States Department of Agriculture declared crop disaster for eight counties from the excessive rain that happened this year.

Those counties include:

Clinton County

Gladwin County

Gratiot County

Isabella County

Midland County

Montcalm County

Saginaw County

Shiawassee County

Farmers in these counties can be considered for assistance from the Farm Service Agency, including emergency loans.

Farmers have eight months from the date of the disaster designation to apply for assistance.

More information is available at local Farm Service Agency offices.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.