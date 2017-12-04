Local farmers can get help from crop disaster - WNEM TV 5

Local farmers can get help from crop disaster

The United States Department of Agriculture declared crop disaster for eight counties from the excessive rain that happened this year.

Those counties include:

  • Clinton County
  • Gladwin County
  • Gratiot County
  • Isabella County
  • Midland County
  • Montcalm County
  • Saginaw County
  • Shiawassee County

Farmers in these counties can be considered for assistance from the Farm Service Agency, including emergency loans.

Farmers have eight months from the date of the disaster designation to apply for assistance.

More information is available at local Farm Service Agency offices.

