Michigan AG wants to see Michigan State's Nassar report

Michigan's attorney general is urging Michigan State University to give him an internal report on a campus doctor who sexually assaulted young gymnasts.

Attorney General Bill Schuette says the findings by a former federal prosecutor "will be critical to understanding the full picture" of Larry Nassar's crimes, especially whether other people are responsible. His letter to President Lou Anna Simon was released Monday.

Michigan State has suggested its report won't be publicly released when it's finished.

Nassar has pleaded guilty to molesting girls with his hands at his campus office, his home and a Lansing-area gymnastics club. The cases were filed by Schuette's office.

Separately, Nassar will be sentenced Thursday for possessing child pornography. He's also being sued by more than 100 women and girls.

