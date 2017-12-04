Roadway reopening at site of massive Michigan sinkhole

A roadway that was closed after a sewer line collapse caused a massive suburban Detroit sinkhole is reopening to traffic.

A ribbon-cutting is planned Tuesday for 15 Mile Road in Fraser at the site of the Christmas Eve collapse. Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller and Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel are among those expected for the event.

The county says it's the last major step in the completion of the repair project.

Sewage earlier began flowing again through the major interceptor line and officials marked the milestone during a September ceremony.

The line 60 feet (18 meters) below ground serves roughly 500,000 Macomb County residents.

Families from roughly two dozen homes were displaced for about three weeks after the collapse and three houses were condemned.

