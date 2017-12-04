Travis Mills collects Christmas cards for injured veterans impac - WNEM TV 5

Travis Mills collects Christmas cards for injured veterans impacted by hurricanes

David Custer sits with Travis Mills at his Maine retreat. (Source: WNEM) David Custer sits with Travis Mills at his Maine retreat. (Source: WNEM)
Staff Sgt. Travis Mills is collecting Christmas cards for wounded veterans visiting his Maine retreat.

The six veterans and their families will be staying at the retreat from Dec. 13-17 and Mills would like to shower them with Christmas cards.

The veterans are permanently physically injured as a result of their service and they have also been impacted by Hurricane Harvey or Hurricane Irma, the Travis Mills Foundation said.

While at the retreat they will enjoy gingerbread houses, outdoor activities, team building, a guest chef, martial arts and other holiday activities.

If you would like to send a card you can send it to:

Travis Mills Foundation
89 Water St.
Hallowell, ME 04347

Or you can shop from their Amazon wish list.

You can learn more about Mills' retreat here.

