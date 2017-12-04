Genesee County files lawsuit against opioid companies

The battle to fight the opioid epidemic is ongoing.

People in Genesee County are taking their mission straight to one of the biggest suppliers.

A new lawsuit looks to hold pharmaceutical companies responsible for the damage caused by the addictive drugs.

There are one and a half times more prescriptions for opioids in Genesee County than there are people.

"There literally is nobody who has not been touched by this opioid epidemic," said Mark Young, chairman for the Genesee County Board of Commissioners.

The county commissioners voted unanimously to hire a law firm to take legal action against the companies who make opioids.

"There's some comparisons you can do if you look at lawsuits on state levels against the tobacco industry," Young said.

The complaint is not written yet, so the exact nature of the lawsuit is not decided.

Young said he wants answers and transparency.

"Was this attempted to be advertised or marketed inappropriately? If it was, let's make sure that those problems don't happen again," Young said.

Wayne and Oakland County recently filed similar lawsuits.

Young said he believes many counties are going to take the legal battle to the manufacturers.

"This is just the tip of the iceberg," Young said.

The next step is for the law firm to create the formal complaint.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.