BREAKING: Police search for missing 10-year-old girl - WNEM TV 5

BREAKING: Police search for missing 10-year-old girl

(Source: Holmes STEM Academy-Flint Community Schools) (Source: Holmes STEM Academy-Flint Community Schools)
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Police are searching for a missing 10-year-old girl.

Kayla Hollins is 5-feet-tall. She has braids in a bun on top of her head.

She was least seen wearing blue pants, a green shirt and black boots.

She was last seen in the Brownell-Holmes neighborhood in north Flint, according to her school.

If you have any information on her whereabouts call the Flint Police Department.

