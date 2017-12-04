BREAKING: Police search for missing 10-year-old girl

Police are searching for a missing 10-year-old girl.

Kayla Hollins is 5-feet-tall. She has braids in a bun on top of her head.

She was least seen wearing blue pants, a green shirt and black boots.

She was last seen in the Brownell-Holmes neighborhood in north Flint, according to her school.

If you have any information on her whereabouts call the Flint Police Department.

