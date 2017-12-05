Thousands without power as gusty winds hit Mid-Michigan

Thousands of homes are left in the dark Tuesday morning as gusting winds rip through Mid-Michigan.

A Wind Advisory is in place for most of the TV5 viewing area. Wind gusts between 40-50 MPH are possible today. Anything loose in the yard? Secure it before leaving the house this morning.

Sporadic power outages are also possible throughout the day.

Consumers Energy is already reporting thousands of customers without power.

Ogemaw County – 4,639

Roscommon County – 10,235

Clare County – 5,298

Gladwin County - 1,523

Arenac County - 1,285

Isabella County - 1,156

Midland County - 1,900

Bay County - 345

Saginaw County – 462

Genesee County - 245

Iosco County - 199

An estimated restoration time has not been set, yet.

DTE is not reporting any outages in our area at this time.

The high winds are also causing downed trees. Bay County Central Dispatch said trees are reportedly down in the roadway on Garfield Road near Linwood Road in Beaver Township. Trees are also reportedly down on 7 Mile Road near Wetters Road in Kawkawlin Township.

In Midland County, the traffic light at M-20 and Coleman Road is out due to an outage in the area. Drivers are asked to use caution.

School closings are also starting to pop up. Whittemore-Prescott Schools in Iosco County are closed Tuesday due to no power.

